Ansbach Solider-Athletes excel at All-Army Sports Program trials

ANSBACH, Germany (December 28, 2023) -- SGT Katherine Little, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, was selected to showcase her prowess at the All=Army Sports Program's Women's Soccer Trial camp, which was held from April 30 to May 6, 2023 at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The All-Army and Armed Forces Sports programs offer the highest level of competition for Soldier-Athletes and it’s a privilege to be selected to participate in the trial camp and try out for an All-Army team. In a display of immense skill and dedication, five Soldier-Athletes from units stationed at USAG Ansbach were selected to display their diverse spectrum of athletic talent at the Army level. (Courtesy asset from SGT Katherine Little)

