ANSBACH, Germany (December 28, 2023) -- SGT Katherine Little, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, was selected to showcase her prowess at the All=Army Sports Program's Women's Soccer Trial camp, which was held from April 30 to May 6, 2023 at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The All-Army and Armed Forces Sports programs offer the highest level of competition for Soldier-Athletes and it’s a privilege to be selected to participate in the trial camp and try out for an All-Army team. In a display of immense skill and dedication, five Soldier-Athletes from units stationed at USAG Ansbach were selected to display their diverse spectrum of athletic talent at the Army level. (Courtesy asset from SGT Katherine Little)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 05:50
|Photo ID:
|8182362
|VIRIN:
|231228-A-A4499-1002
|Resolution:
|1500x2000
|Size:
|636.25 KB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ansbach Solider-Athletes excel at All-Army Sports Program trials [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ansbach Solider-Athletes excel at All-Army Sports Program trials
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT