230806-N-DK722-1001 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 6, 2023) A graphic featuring the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) March. U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. 6th Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 06:17 Photo ID: 8182342 VIRIN: 230806-N-DK722-1001 Resolution: 1294x2000 Size: 308.84 KB Location: IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVEUR-NAVAF March Graphic, by PO1 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.