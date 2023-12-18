Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVEUR-NAVAF March Graphic

    ITALY

    08.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cameron Edy 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    230806-N-DK722-1001 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 6, 2023) A graphic featuring the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) March. U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. 6th Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

    This work, NAVEUR-NAVAF March Graphic, by PO1 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVEUR-NAVAF
    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Band
    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa March

