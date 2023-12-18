Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command at NAS Sigonella

    SIGONELLA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Max Rector 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May. 17, 2023) –Sailors do pull-ups for the physical screening held by Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command at Naval Air Station Sigonella, May 17, 2023. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Max Rector)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 02:57
    Location: SIGONELLA, US
    Special Warfare
    NAS Sigonella
    Sicily
    Navy
    Sailors
    PST

