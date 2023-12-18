Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command at NAS Sigonella

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May. 17, 2023) –Sailors do pull-ups for the physical screening held by Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command at Naval Air Station Sigonella, May 17, 2023. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Max Rector)

Date Taken: 05.17.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 by PO3 Max Rector