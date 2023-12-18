231211-N-DY413-1024 ROTA, Spain (Dec. 11, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) prepares to depart Rota, Spain, Dec. 11, 2023. Laboon is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alice Husted)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 06:17
|Photo ID:
|8182247
|VIRIN:
|231211-N-DY413-1024
|Resolution:
|5155x3437
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Laboon departs Rota, Spain [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alice Husted, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
