Laboon departs Rota, Spain

231211-N-DY413-1024 ROTA, Spain (Dec. 11, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) prepares to depart Rota, Spain, Dec. 11, 2023. Laboon is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alice Husted)

