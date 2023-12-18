Laboon departs Rota, Spain

231211-N-QI593-1078 ROTA, Spain (Dec. 11, 2023) Quartermaster 3rd Class Rustin Sapida, from Lakewood, California, uses a telescopic alidade aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) as the ship departs Rota, Spain, Dec. 11, 2023. Laboon is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elexia Morelos)

