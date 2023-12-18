Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Laboon departs Rota, Spain [Image 2 of 5]

    Laboon departs Rota, Spain

    ROTA, SPAIN

    12.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elexia Morelos 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    231211-N-QI593-1032 ROTA, Spain (Dec. 11, 2023) U.S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Kyle Sheehan, from Long Island, New York, checks the voyage management system in the pilot house aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) as the ship departs Rota, Spain, Dec. 11, 2023. Laboon is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elexia Morelos)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Location: ROTA, ES
