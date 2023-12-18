Ranger Airfield Seizure Training

A Ranger assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment conducts medical training during an airfield seizure exercise at Ft. Moore, Ga. on Dec. 9, 2023. The 75th Ranger Regiment is the U.S. Army's premier special operations direct action raid force, and train relentlessly year around to maintain their ability to deploy anywhere in the world at a moment's notice when called upon.

