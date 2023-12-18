Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ranger Airfield Seizure Training

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    A Ranger assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment prepares for his mission during an airfield seizure training exercise at Ft. Moore, Ga. on Dec. 8, 2023. The 75th Ranger Regiment is the U.S. Army's premier special operations direct action raid force, and train relentlessly year around to maintain their ability to deploy anywhere in the world at a moment's notice when called upon.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 22:25
    Photo ID: 8182228
    VIRIN: 231208-A-YE304-1007
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 4.94 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ranger Airfield Seizure Training, by SGT Jonathan Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

