Fort Meade DES paves the way for safer roads with field sobriety test training

Corporal Brian Burke practices conducting a horizontal nystagmus test on Officer Raymond Bankert during a field sobriety test training on June 21, 2023. The training, which lasted four days, consisted of lessons led by DES instructors, practical application exercises and a wet lab. (U.S. Army Photo by Jasmyne Ferber, Fort Meade Public Affairs)

