Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Meade DES paves the way for safer roads with field sobriety test training

    Fort Meade DES paves the way for safer roads with field sobriety test training

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Jasmyne Ferber 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    Corporal Brian Burke practices conducting a horizontal nystagmus test on Officer Raymond Bankert during a field sobriety test training on June 21, 2023. The training, which lasted four days, consisted of lessons led by DES instructors, practical application exercises and a wet lab. (U.S. Army Photo by Jasmyne Ferber, Fort Meade Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 16:27
    Photo ID: 8182102
    VIRIN: 230626-A-OL973-7518
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade DES paves the way for safer roads with field sobriety test training, by Jasmyne Ferber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Meade DES paves the way for safer roads with field sobriety test training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT