Lt. John Hornsby, Fort Meade DES Traffic Division Chief, gives a lesson on vestibular nystagmus during a field sobriety test training, June 21, 2023. The horizontal nystagmus test is one of the three components of a field sobriety test. (U.S. Army Photo By Jasmyne Ferber, Fort Meade Public Affairs)
Fort Meade DES paves the way for safer roads with field sobriety test training
