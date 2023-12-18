Underwater Undertaking 23-3VN

U.S. Army Spc. Nicolas R. Jung, second class diver, 7th Engineer Dive Detachment, prepares for a dive during recovery operations off the coast of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, May 29, 2023. Multiple dive, recovery and possible identification techniques are used during the recovery mission to account for variables, both above and below surface. Service members from the U.S. Army 7th Engineer Dive Detachment and the U.S. Coast Guard Regional Dive Locker West combined skillsets and techniques with DPAA and one of its underwater archaeologists to take on the unique underwater recovery mission. They searched for six of the remaining 1,244 Americans unaccounted for in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam over a span of 75 plus days. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Morgan L. R. Burgess)

