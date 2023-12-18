Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Meade DES paves the way for safer roads with field sobriety test training

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Jasmyne Ferber 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    Lt. John Hornsby, Fort Meade DES Traffic Division Chief, performs a breathalyzer test on 1st Lt. Maya Hauersberger, a wet lab volunteer, on June 22, 2023. Hauersberger, along with three other volunteers, consumed alcohol and participated in mock field sobriety and breathalyzer tests to allow officers to practice their skills in a controlled environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Jasmyne Ferber, Fort Meade Public Affairs)

