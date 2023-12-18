Lt. John Hornsby, Fort Meade DES Traffic Division Chief, performs a breathalyzer test on 1st Lt. Maya Hauersberger, a wet lab volunteer, on June 22, 2023. Hauersberger, along with three other volunteers, consumed alcohol and participated in mock field sobriety and breathalyzer tests to allow officers to practice their skills in a controlled environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Jasmyne Ferber, Fort Meade Public Affairs)
This work, Fort Meade DES paves the way for safer roads with field sobriety test training, by Jasmyne Ferber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Meade DES paves the way for safer roads with field sobriety test training
