    Underwater Undertaking 23-3VN

    VIETNAM

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Morgan Burgess 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    U.S. Army PFC Kaleb A. Meade, second class diver, 7th Engineer Dive Detachment, prepares to leave surface during recovery operations off the coast of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, May 31, 2023. Multiple dive, recovery and possible identification techniques are used during the recovery mission to account for variables, both above and below surface. Service members from the U.S. Army 7th Engineer Dive Detachment and the U.S. Coast Guard Regional Dive Locker West combined skillsets and techniques with DPAA and one of its underwater archaeologists to take on the unique underwater recovery mission. They searched for six of the remaining 1,244 Americans unaccounted for in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam over a span of 75 plus days. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Morgan L. R. Burgess)

    This work, Underwater Undertaking 23-3VN, by Sgt Morgan Burgess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

