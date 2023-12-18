621 CRW participates in Exercise Rainier War

U.S. military service members with the 721st Contingency Response Squadron and 821st CRS participate in Exercise Rainier War at Schoonover Landing Zone, Fort Hunter Liggett, California, Sept. 20-22, 2023. Over three days, Airmen with the 721st and 821st CRS operated Schoonover LZ from performing dynamic cone penetrometer tests on the fight line to running landing zone operations in order to support multiple C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 62nd Airlift Squadron stationed out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington during the total force training exercise. The 721st CRS utilized this mission to integrate observers with a Puerto Rican contingency response unit as well as an Air Mobility Command operations support squadron from Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

