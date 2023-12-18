A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes from the the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) to conduct an simulated strike on a maritime target in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 10, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2023 Date Posted: 12.27.2023 16:06 Photo ID: 8182084 VIRIN: 231210-M-YF186-1812 Resolution: 4924x3283 Size: 3.38 MB Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMFA-225, VMM-165 Launch from USS Boxer for Expeditionary Strike [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.