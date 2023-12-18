A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, sits on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean after completing a simulated strike, Dec. 10, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2023 Date Posted: 12.27.2023 16:06 Photo ID: 8182078 VIRIN: 231210-M-YF186-2448 Resolution: 6872x4581 Size: 2.58 MB Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMFA-225, VMM-165 Launch from USS Boxer for Expeditionary Strike [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.