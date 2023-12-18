VMFA-225, VMM-165 Launch from USS Boxer for Expeditionary Strike

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to take off from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) to conduct a simulated strike on a maritime target in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 10, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

