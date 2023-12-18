Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-225, VMM-165 Launch from USS Boxer for Expeditionary Strike [Image 2 of 6]

    VMFA-225, VMM-165 Launch from USS Boxer for Expeditionary Strike

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.10.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) to conduct a simulated strike on a maritime target in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 10, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Amelia Kang) (This image was captured in color and changed to black and white)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2023
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
