VMFA-225, VMM-165 Launch from USS Boxer for Expeditionary Strike

A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) to conduct a simulated strike on a maritime target in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 10, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Amelia Kang) (This image was captured in color and changed to black and white)

Date Taken: 12.10.2023 Date Posted: 12.27.2023 Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN