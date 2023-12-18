A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to land on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 10, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2023 Date Posted: 12.27.2023 16:06 Photo ID: 8182075 VIRIN: 231210-M-LO557-1046 Resolution: 4665x3112 Size: 2.83 MB Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMFA-225, VMM-165 Launch from USS Boxer for Expeditionary Strike [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.