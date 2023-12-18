Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spreading Holiday Cheer [Image 1 of 6]

    Spreading Holiday Cheer

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Schriner 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Col. Christopher Hesse, 155th Air Refueling Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Scott Tontegode, wing command chief, hand out candy canes, Dec. 21, 2023, during their walk around at the National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska. Hesse and Tontegode thanked members for their dedication and the value they add to the overall mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alexander D. Schriner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 13:39
    Photo ID: 8181865
    VIRIN: 231221-Z-MW698-1004
    Resolution: 4936x3284
    Size: 6.34 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spreading Holiday Cheer [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spreading Holiday Cheer
    Spreading Holiday Cheer
    Spreading Holiday Cheer
    Spreading Holiday Cheer
    Spreading Holiday Cheer
    Spreading Holiday Cheer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Nebraska National Guard
    National Guard
    155th Air Refueling Wing
    Nebraska Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT