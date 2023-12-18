Spreading Holiday Cheer

Col. Christopher Hesse, 155th Air Refueling Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Scott Tontegode, wing command chief, hand out candy canes, Dec. 21, 2023, during their walk around at the National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska. Hesse and Tontegode thanked members for their dedication and the value they add to the overall mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alexander D. Schriner)

