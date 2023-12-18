Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruit Training Command's Christmas Adopt-A-Sailor [Image 6 of 6]

    Recruit Training Command's Christmas Adopt-A-Sailor

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Posada 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Recruits leave Recruit Training Command (RTC), Great Lakes, Illinois, with a sponsor organization as part of RTC's Christmas Adopt-A-Sailor program on Dec. 25, 2023. RTC’s Adopt-A-Sailor program grants an opportunity for local organizations to host Recruits from eligible divisions to celebrate during the holidays.  Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

    Recruit Training Command
    Holidays
    Recruits
    Recruit Division Commanders
    Christtmas

