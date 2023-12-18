Recruit Training Command's Christmas Adopt-A-Sailor

Recruits leave Recruit Training Command (RTC), Great Lakes, Illinois, with a sponsor organization as part of RTC's Christmas Adopt-A-Sailor program on Dec. 25, 2023. RTC’s Adopt-A-Sailor program grants an opportunity for local organizations to host Recruits from eligible divisions to celebrate during the holidays. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

