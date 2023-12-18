Recruits leave Recruit Training Command (RTC), Great Lakes, Illinois, with a sponsor organization as part of RTC's Christmas Adopt-A-Sailor program on Dec. 25, 2023. RTC’s Adopt-A-Sailor program grants an opportunity for local organizations to host Recruits from eligible divisions to celebrate during the holidays. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Stuart Posada)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 13:11
|Photo ID:
|8181849
|VIRIN:
|231225-N-KL637-1139
|Resolution:
|7706x5504
|Size:
|13.2 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruit Training Command's Christmas Adopt-A-Sailor [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT