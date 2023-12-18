Airman 1st Class Karla Monroy, 11th Force Support Squadron retirements and separations counselor, takes a photo during Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling’s Hispanic Heritage Month event on JBAB, Washington, D.C., Sept. 29, 2023. Hispanic Heritage Month is observed yearly from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, a timeframe that honors various countries’ days of independence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)
This work, JBAB celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Anna Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
