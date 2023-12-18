JBAB celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

U.S. Air Force retired Senior Master Sgt. Noel Sepulveda speaks during Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling’s Hispanic Heritage Month event on JBAB, Washington, D.C., Sept. 29, 2023. Sepulveda was presented the Airman’s Medal and Purple Heart for his heroic actions while stationed at the Pentagon during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)

