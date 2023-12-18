Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBAB celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith 

    U.S. Air Force retired Senior Master Sgt. Noel Sepulveda speaks during Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling’s Hispanic Heritage Month event on JBAB, Washington, D.C., Sept. 29, 2023. Sepulveda was presented the Airman’s Medal and Purple Heart for his heroic actions while stationed at the Pentagon during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)

    This work, JBAB celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Anna Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

