The Fallouts, the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard softball team, win Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling’s intramural softball league championship on JBAB, Washington, D.C., Aug. 2, 2023. The Fallouts completed the season undefeated with a record of 26-0. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 12.27.2023 12:07 Photo ID: 8181810 VIRIN: 230802-F-JY834-1046 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 15.23 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard team wins JBAB intramural softball championship [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Anna Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.