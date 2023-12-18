Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard team wins JBAB intramural softball championship [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard team wins JBAB intramural softball championship

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    The Fallouts, the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard softball team, win Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling’s intramural softball league championship on JBAB, Washington, D.C., Aug. 2, 2023. The Fallouts completed the season undefeated with a record of 26-0. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US
    This work, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard team wins JBAB intramural softball championship [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Anna Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Morale
    Fitness
    Camaraderie

