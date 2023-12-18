The Fallouts, the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard softball team, win Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling’s intramural softball league championship on JBAB, Washington, D.C., Aug. 2, 2023. The Fallouts completed the season undefeated with a record of 26-0. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 12:07
|Photo ID:
|8181810
|VIRIN:
|230802-F-JY834-1046
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|15.23 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard team wins JBAB intramural softball championship [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Anna Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
