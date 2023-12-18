Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard team wins JBAB intramural softball championship [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard team wins JBAB intramural softball championship

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marc Garcia, non-commissioned officer in charge of command support staff for the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, puts on batting gloves in preparation for his turn at-bat during Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling’s intramural softball league championship on JBAB, Washington, D.C., Aug. 2, 2023. Garcia and his team, The Fallouts, comprised of members of The Honor Guard, placed first in the championship game, winning the league with an undefeated season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 12:07
    Photo ID: 8181809
    VIRIN: 230802-F-JY834-1034
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.65 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard team wins JBAB intramural softball championship [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Anna Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard team wins JBAB intramural softball championship
    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard team wins JBAB intramural softball championship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Morale
    Fitness
    Camaraderie

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT