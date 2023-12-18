U.S. Air Force Honor Guard team wins JBAB intramural softball championship

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marc Garcia, non-commissioned officer in charge of command support staff for the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, puts on batting gloves in preparation for his turn at-bat during Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling’s intramural softball league championship on JBAB, Washington, D.C., Aug. 2, 2023. Garcia and his team, The Fallouts, comprised of members of The Honor Guard, placed first in the championship game, winning the league with an undefeated season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)

