Maintaining the mission

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Austin Gayhart, an aerospace maintenance journeyman with the 910th Maintenance Squadron, performs routine maintenance checks on a C-130H Hercules aircraft at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, Dec. 26, 2023. Gayhart plays a vital role in maintaining the installation’s aircraft for combat-readiness, ensuring Airmen are able to provide agile combat support and employment, tactical airlift and aerial spray missions across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)

