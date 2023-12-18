Staff Sgt. Austin Gayhart, an aerospace maintenance journeyman with the 910th Maintenance Squadron, performs routine maintenance checks on a C-130H Hercules aircraft at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, Dec. 26, 2023. Gayhart plays a vital role in maintaining the installation’s aircraft for combat-readiness, ensuring Airmen are able to provide agile combat support and employment, tactical airlift and aerial spray missions across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)
|Date Taken:
|12.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 12:10
|Photo ID:
|8181803
|VIRIN:
|231226-F-KJ690-1095
|Resolution:
|5150x3862
|Size:
|8.27 MB
|Location:
|YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintaining the mission, by SSgt Christina Russo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
