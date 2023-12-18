Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    105th Holiday Special 2023 - O Come, All Ye Faithful

    NEWBURGH, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Hotter 

    105th Airlift Wing

    The 105th Airlift Wing's Staff Sgt. Thomas Pedrosa and Tech. Sgt. Larisa Adamy perform the U.S. Marine Band's rendition of "O Come, All Ye Faithful" for a production by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. Each year, PBS News Hour selects submissions from U.S. service members across the globe to include in this holiday tradition.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 12:08
    Photo ID: 8181801
    VIRIN: 231227-Z-WA448-1001
    Resolution: 1298x729
    Size: 308.8 KB
    Location: NEWBURGH, NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 105th Holiday Special 2023 - O Come, All Ye Faithful, by TSgt Daniel Hotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Christmas
    Holidays
    Singing
    105AW
    PBSNewsHour

