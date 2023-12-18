Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warren Roughnecks claim hockey title

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    F.E. Warren Roughneck players celebrate winning the New Dawn Division hockey championship against the New England Operators in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 12, 2023. The Roughnecks were made up of 13 players stationed on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. (Courtesy photo provided by Robert Carr, Action Shots Photography)

    ice hockey
    Roughnecks
    90th Missile Wing
    90 MW
    Mighty Ninety

