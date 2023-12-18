Warren Roughnecks claim hockey title

F.E. Warren Roughneck players celebrate winning the New Dawn Division hockey championship against the New England Operators in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 12, 2023. The Roughnecks were made up of 13 players stationed on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. (Courtesy photo provided by Robert Carr, Action Shots Photography)

