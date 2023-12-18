JBAB holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in honor of fallen heroes

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Crowley, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and 11th Wing commander, speaks to attendees of JBAB’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Bolling Club on JBAB, Washington, D.C., Sept. 11, 2023. The event honored and paid respects to those who lost their lives 22 years ago in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)
