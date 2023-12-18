Suzanne White, Defense Intelligence Agency deputy director, provides remarks during Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Bolling Club on JBAB, Washington, D.C., Sept. 11, 2023. White reflected on her memories of the day that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people because of terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 11:57
|Photo ID:
|8181790
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-JY834-1021
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.09 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBAB holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in honor of fallen heroes [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Anna Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
