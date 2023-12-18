Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBAB holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in honor of fallen heroes [Image 2 of 3]

    JBAB holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in honor of fallen heroes

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Suzanne White, Defense Intelligence Agency deputy director, provides remarks during Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Bolling Club on JBAB, Washington, D.C., Sept. 11, 2023. White reflected on her memories of the day that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people because of terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)

