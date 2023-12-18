JBAB holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in honor of fallen heroes

Jeffrey Roberts, Naval District of Washington assistant fire chief, prepares to toll the bell to mark the moment the first plane struck during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Bolling Club on JBAB, Washington, D.C., Sept. 11, 2023. The bell was tolled three times to mark when each tower was struck, followed by a moment of silence to honor the fallen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)

