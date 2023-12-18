Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBAB holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in honor of fallen heroes [Image 1 of 3]

    JBAB holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in honor of fallen heroes

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Jeffrey Roberts, Naval District of Washington assistant fire chief, prepares to toll the bell to mark the moment the first plane struck during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Bolling Club on JBAB, Washington, D.C., Sept. 11, 2023. The bell was tolled three times to mark when each tower was struck, followed by a moment of silence to honor the fallen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 11:57
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US
