Pacific Partnership 24-1: Hospital Visitation in Palau

U.S. Navy Sailors participating in Pacific Partnership 24-1 visit a patient at Belau National Hospital in Koror, Republic of Palau, Dec. 27, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Collins)

