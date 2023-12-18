Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Leonard Wood community honors veterans during Wreaths Across America service [Image 2 of 3]

    Fort Leonard Wood community honors veterans during Wreaths Across America service

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2023

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Sarah Albrycht, U.S. Army Military Police School commandant (right), and Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Arzabala lay a wreath during a Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery - Fort Leonard Wood.

    This work, Fort Leonard Wood community honors veterans during Wreaths Across America service [Image 3 of 3], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

