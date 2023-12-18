Date Taken: 12.16.2023 Date Posted: 12.27.2023 09:03 Photo ID: 8181672 VIRIN: 231216-A-FH875-1031 Resolution: 3433x4024 Size: 3.64 MB Location: US

Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Fort Leonard Wood community honors veterans during Wreaths Across America service [Image 3 of 3], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.