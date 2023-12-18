Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 24-1: Civic Action Team Radio Talk Show in Palau

    PALAU

    12.20.2023

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    The Civic Action Team Palau interviews members of Pacific Partnership 24-1 about upcoming events in the Palau mission stop while on the Civic Action Team Radio Show in Koror, Republic of Palau, as part of Pacific Partnership 24-1 Dec. 20, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Collins)

    This work, Pacific Partnership 24-1: Civic Action Team Radio Talk Show in Palau, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1
    Pacific Partnership 24-1
    Pacific Partnership 24

