    Sailors Conduct a Live-Fire Exercise Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 2 of 2]

    Sailors Conduct a Live-Fire Exercise Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    12.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Micheal Mensah 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    231226-N-RU001-1055 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 26, 2023) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) fires a MK 15 Phalanx close-in weapon system during a live-fire exercise. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micheal Mensah)

    IMAGE INFO

