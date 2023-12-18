Sailors Conduct a Live-Fire Exercise Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

231226-N-RU001-1055 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 26, 2023) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) fires a MK 15 Phalanx close-in weapon system during a live-fire exercise. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micheal Mensah)
|Date Taken:
|12.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 07:57
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
