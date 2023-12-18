3rd Infantry Division band continues holiday tour in Latvia

The 3rd Infantry Division band played familiar holiday tunes for Task Force Marne Soldiers during a mealtime performance at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Dec. 27, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

