    NSA Souda Bay welcomes back USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) [Image 5 of 7]

    NSA Souda Bay welcomes back USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    GREECE

    12.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 26, 2023) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay’s Port Operations Team steady their craft as they prepare to heave line while bringing in the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) as the ship arrives in Souda Bay, Crete, for a scheduled port visit on Dec. 26, 2023. USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.26.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 03:43
    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

