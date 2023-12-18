NSA Souda Bay welcomes back USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 26, 2023) Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, discusses the arrival of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) with a Greek Local National assigned to NSA Souda Bay’s Port Operations Team during the ship’s arrival in Souda Bay, Crete, for a scheduled port visit on Dec. 26, 2023. USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

