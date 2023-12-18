Musician 2nd Class Brent Mitchell, sings a song with the Pacific Partnership Band on a live radio broadcast in 87.9 Eco Paradise's studio in Koror, Republic of Palau, as part of Pacific Partnership 24-1, Dec. 27, 2023. The Pacific Partnership Band is comprised of musicians from the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band and the Royal Australian Navy Band. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by LCDR Cheryl Collins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2023 Date Posted: 12.27.2023 03:16 Photo ID: 8181500 VIRIN: 231227-N-FB085-1004 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 2.34 MB Location: PW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership 24-1: Pacific Partnership Band Performs on Radio Show, by LCDR Cheryl Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.