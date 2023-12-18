Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Double Rainbow MH-60T

    Double Rainbow MH-60T

    UNITED STATES

    09.17.2023

    Photo by Lt. Scott Kellerman 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17 PADET Kodiak

    Air Station Clearwater MH-60T Jayhawk on the ramp at KPIE airport after a thunderstorm with a double rainbow visible.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 00:36
    Photo ID: 8181462
    VIRIN: 230918-G-KY713-9129
    Resolution: 5342x6677
    Size: 21.56 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Double Rainbow MH-60T, by LT Scott Kellerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT