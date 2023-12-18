Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arnn Elementary students bring history to life

    Arnn Elementary students bring history to life

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    03.17.2023

    Photo by Sean Kimmons            

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Mason Thomas, a fourth grader at Arnn Elementary School, portrays Elvis Presley during a living wax museum event in the school's cafeteria at Sagamihara Family Housing Area, Japan, March 17, 2023. More than 60 fourth graders participated in the event, which highlighted change makers from athletes, artists and authors to inventors, politicians, royalty and other trailblazers. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 00:09
    Photo ID: 8181456
    VIRIN: 230317-A-VY538-5666
    Resolution: 6000x4320
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arnn Elementary students bring history to life, by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Arnn Elementary students bring history to life

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    japan
    usag japan
    arnn elementary school

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT