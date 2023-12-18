Mason Thomas, a fourth grader at Arnn Elementary School, portrays Elvis Presley during a living wax museum event in the school's cafeteria at Sagamihara Family Housing Area, Japan, March 17, 2023. More than 60 fourth graders participated in the event, which highlighted change makers from athletes, artists and authors to inventors, politicians, royalty and other trailblazers. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 00:09
|Photo ID:
|8181456
|VIRIN:
|230317-A-VY538-5666
|Resolution:
|6000x4320
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arnn Elementary students bring history to life, by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Arnn Elementary students bring history to life
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT