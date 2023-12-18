Signal, aviation units induct Soldiers into NCO corps

Sgt. Alejandro Ramos, assigned to the 78th Signal Battalion, is congratulated by senior noncommissioned officers after being inducted into the NCO corps during a ceremony at the Camp Zama Community Club, Japan, March 22, 2023. Nearly 20 NCOs participated in the ceremony, which was hosted by the 78th Sig. Bn. and U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)

