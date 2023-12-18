YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 25, 2023) Lt. Jacob Meyer, a chaplain, reads a bible verse during Christmas Mass in the ship’s chapel aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 25. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 21:37
|Photo ID:
|8181422
|VIRIN:
|231225-N-OE145-1056
|Resolution:
|6403x4273
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors attend Catholic Mass [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT