    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors attend Catholic Mass [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors attend Catholic Mass

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    12.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Brown 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 25, 2023) Lt. Jacob Meyer, a chaplain, reads a bible verse during Christmas Mass in the ship’s chapel aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 25. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

