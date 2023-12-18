USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors attend Catholic Mass

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 25, 2023) Lt. Noah Engel, left, from St. Louis, Missouri, and Lt. Jacob Meyer, a chaplain, recite a prayer during Christmas Mass in the ship’s chapel aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 25. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

