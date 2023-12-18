U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eddy Odongpinyokene, 18th Maintenance Group KC-135 Stratotanker maintenance instructor, delivers holiday gifts at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 25, 2023. Kadena NCOs and senior NCOs worked together to deliver more than 1,600 holiday gift packages for Kadena’s single, unaccompanied Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.24.2023 Date Posted: 12.26.2023 20:28 Photo ID: 8181382 VIRIN: 231222-F-IK699-1016 Resolution: 3959x3167 Size: 2.01 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Sock Drop ’23: Kadena NCOs, SNCOs deliver gifts on Christmas, by SSgt Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.