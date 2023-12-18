Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Sock Drop ’23: Kadena NCOs, SNCOs deliver gifts on Christmas

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eddy Odongpinyokene, 18th Maintenance Group KC-135 Stratotanker maintenance instructor, delivers holiday gifts at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 25, 2023. Kadena NCOs and senior NCOs worked together to deliver more than 1,600 holiday gift packages for Kadena’s single, unaccompanied Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)

    Date Taken: 12.24.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 20:28
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
