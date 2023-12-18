U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. David Wolff, 82nd Reconnaissance Squadron resource advisor, sorts holiday gifts before Operation Sock Drop at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 22, 2023. Non-commissioned officers and senior non-commissioned officers worked together to deliver more than 1,600 holiday gift packages for Kadena’s single, unaccompanied Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 20:28
|Photo ID:
|8181381
|VIRIN:
|231222-F-IK699-1060
|Resolution:
|4433x3167
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Sock Drop ’23: Kadena NCOs, SNCOs deliver gifts on Christmas, by SSgt Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
