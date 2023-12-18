U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. David Wolff, 82nd Reconnaissance Squadron resource advisor, sorts holiday gifts before Operation Sock Drop at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 22, 2023. Non-commissioned officers and senior non-commissioned officers worked together to deliver more than 1,600 holiday gift packages for Kadena’s single, unaccompanied Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2023 Date Posted: 12.26.2023 20:28 Photo ID: 8181381 VIRIN: 231222-F-IK699-1060 Resolution: 4433x3167 Size: 2.36 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Sock Drop ’23: Kadena NCOs, SNCOs deliver gifts on Christmas, by SSgt Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.