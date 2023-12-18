Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Sock Drop ’23: Kadena NCOs, SNCOs deliver gifts on Christmas

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. David Wolff, 82nd Reconnaissance Squadron resource advisor, sorts holiday gifts before Operation Sock Drop at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 22, 2023. Non-commissioned officers and senior non-commissioned officers worked together to deliver more than 1,600 holiday gift packages for Kadena’s single, unaccompanied Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)

    This work, Operation Sock Drop ’23: Kadena NCOs, SNCOs deliver gifts on Christmas, by SSgt Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

