U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Amanda Armenti, 18th Operations Group first sergeant, unpacks holiday gifts at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 25, 2023. Kadena NCOs and senior NCOs worked together to deliver more than 1,600 holiday gift packages for Kadena’s single, unaccompanied Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 20:28
|Photo ID:
|8181380
|VIRIN:
|231222-F-IK699-1046
|Resolution:
|4418x3534
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIRBASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Sock Drop ’23: Kadena NCOs, SNCOs deliver gifts on Christmas, by SSgt Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
