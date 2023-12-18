Operation Sock Drop ’23: Kadena NCOs, SNCOs deliver gifts on Christmas

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Amanda Armenti, 18th Operations Group first sergeant, unpacks holiday gifts at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 25, 2023. Kadena NCOs and senior NCOs worked together to deliver more than 1,600 holiday gift packages for Kadena’s single, unaccompanied Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)

