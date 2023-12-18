Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Sock Drop ’23: Kadena NCOs, SNCOs deliver gifts on Christmas

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A volunteer delivers holiday gifts at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 25, 2023. Kadena non-commissioned officers and senior non-commissioned officers delivered over 1,600 holiday gifts early Christmas morning, exercising their goal to give holiday cheer to single, unaccompanied Airmen stationed overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)

    Date Taken: 12.24.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 20:28
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Sock Drop ’23: Kadena NCOs, SNCOs deliver gifts on Christmas, by SSgt Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

